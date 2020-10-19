Trump-Biden

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will take part in the final presidential debate on Thursday at Belmont University.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Final preparations are underway for the final presidential debate at Belmont University.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will debate at Curb Event Center on Thursday.

Neighborhoods and several businesses near Belmont will be impacted by changes that will be happening around the campus.

“While any event of this size brings challenges and inconveniences, we have worked diligently to ensure nearby businesses could not only remain operational but benefit from the Oct. 22 Presidential Debate.

The university said some of the efforts they have done to help include:

Sharing information about the security perimeter five weeks ago when it was created and providing information on restaurant access for take outs, deliveries and pickups.

