NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of Davidson County residents have requested mail-in ballots just a few weeks prior to election day on Aug. 6.
Officials said they are still waiting on thousands of ballots to be returned in Davidson County.
“Mark the ballot and send it in to us,” said Davidson County Election Administrator Jeff Roberts.
Compared to 2016, this election is seeing thousands more people request ballots by mail amid the pandemic.
“A big difference between 1,700 and 30,000,” said Roberts.
The Davidson County Election Commission has sent out 30,000 mail-in ballots for the election, but only about half have been returned.
Election officials urge voters to return the ballots as soon as possible. They must be received by mail in the election commission office by the time the polls close on Aug. 6.
One first class stamp is all that is needed,” said Roberts. “We need our absentee voters to mark their ballots, seal them in their signed, absentee ballot envelope, and get those ballots in the mail to us now.”
Roberts said the U.S. Post Office said to allow seven days for the ballots to be returned to the Election Commission.
Election officials said additional staff has been added to process last-minute requests and returned ballots. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is July 30th. Voters can track their absentee ballots online.
For voters who prefer to vote in person, 11 early voting sites are open through Saturday. In addition to social distancing, COVID-19 safety protocols include poll officials wearing PPE and hand sanitizer available upon entry and exit of each polling place. Voters are encouraged to wear face coverings. One-use pens and recyclable ballot marking devices will enable safe, touchless voting.
