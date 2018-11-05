Election Day: Information on voting in Middle Tennessee
Information on voting in Tennessee on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
County
Election Commission Phone Number
Poll times
Sample ballot
Bedford
931-684-0531
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Benton
731-584-6144
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cannon
615-563-5650
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cheatham
615-792-5770
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Clay
931-243-2536
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Coffee
931-723-5103
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cumberland
931-484-4919
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Davidson
615-862-8800
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Decatur
731-852-2911
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
DeKalb
615-597-4146
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Dickson
615-671-1146
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Fentress
931-879-7162
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Franklin
931-967-1893
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Giles
931-363-2424
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Grundy
931-692-3551
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Henry
731-642-0411
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hickman
931-729-4560
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Houston
931-289-3047
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Humphreys
931-296-6504
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Jackson
931-268-9284
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Lawrence
931-762-7836
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Lewis
931-796-3662
Call election office for poll times
Lincoln
931-433-6220
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Macon
615-666-2199
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Marshall
931-359-4894
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Maury
931-381-4691
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Montgomery
931-648-5707
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Moore
931-759-4532
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Overton
931-823-5985
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Perry
931-589-2025
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Pickett
931-864-3583
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Putnam
931-526-2566
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Robertson
615-384-5592
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Rutherford
615-898-7743
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Smith
615-735-8241
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Stewart
931-232-5100
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sumner
615-452-1456
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Trousdale
615-374-2712
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Van Buren
931-946-2728
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Warren
931-473-5834
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wayne
931-722-3517
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
White
931-836-3671
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Williamson
615-790-5711
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wilson
615-444-0216
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
