NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Early voting begins on Friday for the Aug. 1 Metropolitan General Election.
All of the Metropolitan Government offices - Mayor, Vice-Mayor, Council At-Large and all 35 Council districts will be decided on Aug. 1.
Ten people - Jody Ball, Mayor David Briley, Julia Marguerite Clark-Johnson, John Ray Clemmons, John Cooper, Bernie Cox, Jimmy Lawrence, Jon Sewell, Nolan O. Starnes and Carol M. Swain - are on the ballot running for Mayor.
Vice Mayor Jim Shulman will face Robert Sawyers Sr. in the race for Vice Mayor.
There are 15 people running for five at-large council seats.
For the Council seats, 25 of the 35 seats are contested. Brett A. Withers (District 6), Larry Hagar (District 11), Kevin Rhoten (District 14), Jeff Syracuse (District 15), Colby Sledge (District 17), Freddie O'Connell (District 19), Kathleen Murphy (District 24), Russ Pulley (District 25), Robert Nash (District 27) and John Rutherford (District 31) are unopposed.
Two Charter Amendments also appear on the ballot.
Early voting will be at the Howard Office Building only Friday, July 12 through Thursday, July 18.
Beginning Friday, July 19 through Saturday, July 27, voters can cast their ballots early at Belle Meade City Hall, Bellevue Library, Bordeaux Library, Casa Azafran Community Center, Edmondson Pike Library, Goodlettsville Community Center, Green Hills Library, Hermitage Library, Howard Office Building, Madison Library and Southeast Library.
Hours for early voting are:
- Mondays: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Tuesdays: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Thusdays: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Fridays: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Saturdays: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
