NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Early voting for the State and Federal Primary and County General elections begins on Friday, July 17.

Early voting occurs Monday through Saturday until Saturday, Aug. 1. Election day is Aug. 6.

"I encourage voters to take advantage of Tennessee's generous early voting period. Early voting offers voters the flexibility to choose their location and time to cast a ballot," said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "Across Tennessee, county election commission have been preparing to run a safe and secure election. You can help them reduce Election Day crowds by voting early."

“Early voting is a convenient option,” said Jeff Roberts, Davidson County Administrator of Elections. “Voters have a choice in deciding the date/time/location that feels right for them, offering flexibility for in-person voting during the pandemic.”

In Davidson County, there are 11 early voting locations to cast ballots for the primary, general and Oak Hill elections.

Early voting will be held at the following locations in Davidson County:

Belle Meade City Hall – 4705 Harding Pike

Bellevue Library – 720 Baugh Road

Bordeaux Library – 4000 Clarksville Pike

Casa Azafrán Community Center – 2195 Nolensville Pike

Edmondson Pike Library – 5501 Edmondson Pike

Goodlettsville Community Center – 200 Memorial Drive

Green Hills Library – 3701 Benham Avenue

Hermitage Library – 3700 James Kay Lane

Howard Office Building – 700 2nd Avenue South

Madison Library – 610 Gallatin Pike South

Southeast Library – 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on election day. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instruction at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings are are trained in social distancing protocols.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Those voting will need a valid photo identification in order to vote. A driver's license of photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.