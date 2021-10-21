NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Congressman Scott DesJarlais authored a letter to President Joe Biden stating that some Tennessee Valley Authority employees are expressing their intent to resign or retire over the president’s executive order mandating all federal employees be vaccinated.
Biden issued the executive order issued Sept. 9 mandating the COVID-19 vaccination for all federal employees.
DesJarlais highlights in the letter the importance of the TVA workforce and the mission critical infrastructure they provide.
“Take for example, the seven nuclear units TVA operates. It goes without argument that the jobs at these plants are not only critical to our infrastructure but the impact of operations being run short-staffed or with staff that is not properly trained would be disastrous,” DesJarlais wrote in the letter. “TVA nuclear facilities are already experiencing a labor shortage. If even a small percentage of the current employees at TVA nuclear plants resigned or retired, the plant operations would be unable to function.”
DesJarlais, R-TN, requested that the following criteria be deemed compliant with the president’s executive order:
1) Positive antibody test showing prior infection of COVID-19
2) COVID-19 test every fourth day for employees who cannot prove immunity against COVID-19 through antibody testing and chose not to become fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by either
a) Receiving two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
b) Receiving one dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
DesJarlais concluded the letter with emphasizing TVA employees are highly skilled and trained making them unable to replace quickly.
“The nature of their specialized training will make these employees nearly impossible to replace, and we urge that you continue to work with TVA leadership to ensure they have options available to them to maintain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” DesJarlais wrote.
Co-signers of the letter include Tennessee Reps. Chuck Fleischmann, John Rose, Mark Green and Diana Harshbarger, Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest and Alabama Rep. Barry Moore.
