NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Democratic lawmakers are urging Gov. Bill Lee to veto several public health bills passed during the most recent extraordinary session of the Tennessee General Assembly.

The Joint Minority Caucus sent a letter to the governor on Tuesday asking him to veto four specific bills they thought were the most egregious anti-public health bills.

“Governor, we should be a state that respects the role and authority of local governments and a state that promotes public health and protects the rights of those saving lives,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to the governor.

“In addition to undermining the health of our citizens, these extreme measures irresponsibly threaten the rights of voters, cities, counties, schools and private organizations to sensibly govern themselves.”

Lawmakers urged the governor to veto four bills – Senate Bill 9014, House Bill 9076, Senate Bill 9008 and House Bill 9072.

Lee said Tuesday after budget hearings that the bills were still sitting on his desk while he and staff review them.

Senate Bill 9014, referred to as the “big bill” by its sponsors, including a variety of government mandates targeting vaccine and mask requirements. Business groups opposed the measure saying it weakened their ability to set health policy to keep their employees and customers safe.

Another point of contention is the lawmakers said the legislation unnecessarily jeopardizes billions worth of federal grant funding from the American Rescue Plan as well as the legal operating authority of Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which oversees workplace safety in the state.

In addition to the bills that Democrats said sabotage public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, they said two other bills are worthy of a veto.

Lawmakers said Senate Bill 9008 took aim at Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk, who publicly said his office would no longer commit time and resources to prosecuting simple possession of marijuana charges.

House Bill 9072 allow partisan politics into school board elections. Under the bill, county parties can call for a primary election in school board races.

