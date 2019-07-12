NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You've seen the videos; all night parties with way too many guests; blocked driveways; absentee owners disregarding zoning ordinances and showing little regard for the peace and quiet of the neighborhood.

Some in Nashville said it's time to get Air B&B's and other short term rentals under control. But property owners say they have rights, too.

We asked each candidate: "Should Nashville place more restrictions on short-term rental properties?”

John Cooper said yes.

"Short-term rentals offer a challenge to local government because it is inherently a commercial use often being used in residential neighborhoods, so you do have to use zoning and regulation to make sure that doesn't happen," Cooper said.

John Ray Clemmons said yes.

"This is a quality of life issue for neighborhood residents. Not only are short-term rentals threatening the character of our neighborhoods, and creating nuisances for residents, they are also exacerbating our affordable housing crisis across Nashville," Clemmons said.

Carol Swain said yes.

"There are some investors from other states – California and New York, places like that – that are buying homes in neighborhoods, quiet neighborhoods, and renting them out, and as someone who is a homeowner, you should be protected from tourists. You shouldn't have strangers coming in your neighborhood making noise all hours of the night," she said.

David Briley said yes.

"There's a bill pending at council right now that would prohibit them in some multi-family districts, which I support, because we're seeing some neighborhoods being built just for short-term rentals and I don't think that's necessarily the right direction," he said.