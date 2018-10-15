Decision 2018 logo - Election

Information on early voting in Tennessee. Early voting is Wednesday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Nov. 1.

County

Election Commission Phone Number

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Bedford

931-684-0531

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Benton

731-584-6144

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Cannon

615-563-5650

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Cheatham

615-792-5770

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Clay

931-243-2536

Call for early voting information

Sample ballot

Coffee

931-723-5103

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Cumberland

931-484-4919

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Davidson

615-862-8800

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Decatur

731-852-2911

Call for early voting information

Sample ballot

DeKalb

615-597-4146

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Dickson

615-671-1146

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Fentress

931-879-7162

Call for early voting information

Sample ballot

Franklin

931-967-1893

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Giles

931-363-2424

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Grundy

931-692-3551

Call for early voting information

Sample ballot

Henry

731-642-0411

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Hickman

931-729-4560

Call for early voting information

Sample ballot

Houston

931-289-3047

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Humphreys

931-296-6504

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Jackson

931-268-9284

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Lawrence

931-762-7836

Call for early voting information

Sample ballot

Lewis

931-796-3662

Call for early voting information

Sample ballot

Lincoln

931-433-6220

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Macon

615-666-2199

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Marshall

931-359-4894

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Maury

931-381-4691

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Montgomery

931-648-5707

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Moore

931-759-4532

Call for early voting information

Sample ballot

Overton

931-823-5985

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Perry

931-589-2025

Call for early voting information

Sample ballot

Pickett

931-864-3583

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Putnam

931-526-2566

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Robertson

615-384-5592

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Rutherford

615-898-7743

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Smith

615-735-8241

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Stewart

931-232-5100

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Sumner

615-452-1456

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Trousdale

615-374-2712

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Van Buren

931-946-2728

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Warren

931-473-5834

Call for early voting information

Sample ballot

Wayne

931-722-3517

Early voting information

Sample ballot

White

931-836-3671

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Williamson

615-790-5711

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Wilson

615-444-0216

Early voting information

Sample ballot

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.