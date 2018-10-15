Information on early voting in Tennessee. Early voting is Wednesday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Nov. 1.
County
Election Commission Phone Number
Early voting information
Sample ballot
Bedford
931-684-0531
Benton
731-584-6144
Cannon
615-563-5650
Cheatham
615-792-5770
Clay
931-243-2536
Call for early voting information
Coffee
931-723-5103
Cumberland
931-484-4919
Davidson
615-862-8800
Decatur
731-852-2911
Call for early voting information
DeKalb
615-597-4146
Dickson
615-671-1146
Fentress
931-879-7162
Call for early voting information
Franklin
931-967-1893
Giles
931-363-2424
Grundy
931-692-3551
Call for early voting information
Henry
731-642-0411
Hickman
931-729-4560
Call for early voting information
Houston
931-289-3047
Humphreys
931-296-6504
Jackson
931-268-9284
Lawrence
931-762-7836
Call for early voting information
Lewis
931-796-3662
Call for early voting information
Lincoln
931-433-6220
Macon
615-666-2199
Marshall
931-359-4894
Maury
931-381-4691
Montgomery
931-648-5707
Moore
931-759-4532
Call for early voting information
Overton
931-823-5985
Perry
931-589-2025
Call for early voting information
Pickett
931-864-3583
Putnam
931-526-2566
Robertson
615-384-5592
Rutherford
615-898-7743
Smith
615-735-8241
Stewart
931-232-5100
Sumner
615-452-1456
Trousdale
615-374-2712
Van Buren
931-946-2728
Warren
931-473-5834
Call for early voting information
Wayne
931-722-3517
White
931-836-3671
Williamson
615-790-5711
Wilson
615-444-0216
