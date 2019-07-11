NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Controversial police shootings that were caught on camera rocked the community.

Some in Nashville demanded a community oversight board. The police department opposed it. Voters approved it.

Republicans in the Tennessee legislature tried to take away the new board's subpoena power, but the preemption didn't work.

We asked each of the four leading candidates for mayor: "Do you support the community oversight board?"

David Briley said yes.

"The day after the November election where the voters approved the community oversight board we got to work, making sure they were ready to be up and running by March, which was the first deadline, I think, and that meant I went up to the state legislature and went to a subcommittee in a pretty unprecedented move and argued against the preemption bill that was pending at the state legislature," Briley said.

Carol Swain said no.

“I did not support the community oversight board because I felt there were protections that were already in place. You can start with internal affairs, the TBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. Whenever there is an issue of race, all of these entities are involved,” Swain said.

John Cooper said yes.

"When it comes to accountability, I'm always for it. It's a hard thing, but ultimately, people tell me from all over the country, the former mayor of Knoxville told me that the community oversight board was the best thing they did," Cooper said.

John Ray Clemmons said yes.

"It is so vital that we restore the trust between our community and the police department. It has been 974 days since the "Driving While Black" study was released, yet we have not seen any culture change from our police department, and we need to work to rebuild that trust again between the community and the police department," Clemmons said.