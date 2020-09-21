NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secretary of State has created several scholarships to get students involved in the election process.
Students age 16 or older can serve as poll officials for the Nov. 3 General Election and write an essay to possibly receive scholarship money.
These workers would greet voters, help process absentee voting and make sure the polling precincts are efficient.
Three first place winners - one from each of the state's Grand Divisions - will receive $1,000; three second place winners will get $500; and three third place winners will get $250 each.
The Secretary of State's office said this is a good opportunity for teens to be involved.
"The students, while they also have the opportunity to earn a scholarship, more importantly they have a chance to serve their community, take part in this historic election," said Julie Bruck, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State.
If you or someone you know wants to sign up to work at a poll location click here. For information on the Civics Essay Contest scholarship, click here.
