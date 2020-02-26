NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Democratic presidential candidates will be campaigning in Tennessee during the week before the state’s primary election on March 3.
Candidate Mike Bloomberg will make his fourth trip to Tennessee since launching his campaign 14 weeks ago. He will be delivering remarks on Friday in Memphis, Clarksville and Johnson City.
“Tennessee is often ignored by Democratic presidential contenders, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Mike back for his fourth trip to the state,” said Courtney Wheeler, Bloomberg’s 2020 State Director, in a news release.
Bloomberg will spend the morning in Memphis at a Get Out the Vote Rally at Minglewood Hall.
He will be at a rally with veterans and military families at 1:30 p.m. at Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Rd., in Clarksville. Lt. Gen. John “Glad” Castellaw, USMC (Ret.) will be appearing at the rally with Bloomberg.
He will end the day in the Tri-Cities area at a Get Out the Vote Rally. The location is TBA.
Candidate Amy Klobuchar will attend a grass roots event in Nashville on Friday afternoon after starting the day in Virginia.
Details of the event will be announced later in the week.
In addition to Bloomberg, Dr. Jane Sanders will be in the Nashville on Wednesday to campaign on behalf of her husband, candidate Bernie Sanders.
She will be part of a roundtable with Metro Councilwoman Delishia Porterfield at 3 p.m. at The Bean Bag Coffee and Tea Shop, 2940 Murfreesboro Pk., Suite 112, Antioch, TN. She then will participate in a coffee and conversation at 4:15 p.m. at Plaza Mariachi, 5955 Nolensville Rd., Nashville. At 5 p.m. Sanders will be a part of a roundtable with small business leaders at Shugga Hi Bakery, 1000 Dickerson Pk. At 6:30 p.m. Sanders will be with local faith, union and community leaders at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson St., before a rally that begins at 7 p.m. An after-party event will be held at 8 p.m. at East Nashville Beer Works, 320 E. Trinity Ln.
The campaign of candidate Elizabeth Warren announced that actor Ashley Judd will campaign for her in Tennessee on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Judd will attend at debate watch party on Tuesday at East Nashville Beer Works at 6:30 p.m. She will campaign for Warren on Wednesday in Memphis.
Judd will campaign at a Nashville and Franklin canvass kickoff events on Monday before a Super Tuesday Eve Kick-off event at 5:45 p.m. at The Lab, 624A Jefferson St., Nashville. She will campaign outside the Shelby Community Center, 401 S. 20th St., at 10 a.m. and Bordeaux Public Library, 4000 Clarksville Pk, at 10:45 a.m. on election day before a couple of canvass kickoff events, including at 2 p.m. at Tennessee for Warren headquarters at 2212 Eighth Ave. S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.