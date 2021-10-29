NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee House of Representatives passed a bill that would make health orders for all 95 counties under the governor's direction and the governor's office.

Previously, especially during the pandemic, leaders in Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby, and Sullivan counties could make their health orders. HB9076 states "as introduced, grants governor exclusive jurisdiction to issue orders and directives regarding county health departments during a pandemic; vests county mayors with authority to issue orders relative to the health and safety of county residents; vests commissioner of health with exclusive authority to quarantine persons and businesses for purposes of COVID-19." To read the full bill, click here.

Supporters told News 4 it's about consistency. Those against worry about local health departments losing authority.

The bill, which Speaker Cameron Sexton sponsored, will head to Senate.

Here’s a look at what the House will be considering for the floor session. Only 9 items on the agenda. It’s a mixture of resolutions and bills. All of the bills are sponsored by Speaker Cameron Sexton. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/oSKDB6o6J6 — Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) October 29, 2021

The House is currently discussing a bill that would require partisan elections for all school board members.

There has been opposition from Democrats on this bill. However, a Republican, Patsy Hazelwood, expressed concerns about the partisan school board elections bill. She worries it would close the door to potentially suitable candidates.

Another bill, HB9077, is one of the other bills presented on Friday and involves showing proof of your COVID-19 vaccination.

HB9077, filed by Speaker Cameron Sexton, had several amendments added to it. State Rep. Jason Zachary presented the bill in the COVID-19 Committee on Thursday.

Bill that would ban showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination advances in special session NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Showing proof of your COVID-19 vaccination is becoming more common when you go to a concert or when you apply for a job…

All of these bills being taken up by lawmakers have to pass the House and the Senate. Senate has a floor session at 12:30.