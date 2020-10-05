NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Belmont University is committed to hosting the final presidential debate on Oct. 22, according to a statement.

"First and most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with President and Mrs. Trump and everyone diagnosed with COVID-19, that they may each experience a full and speedy recovery," Belmont University President Dr. Bob Fisher said in a statement.

"Twelve months ago, Belmont was selected to host the third and final presidential debate of 2020. With less than three weeks to go, we are fully committed to working with the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) and our health advisors on final preparations and will continue to follow their lead and guidance. For now, we are moving forward with our work to ensure we are 100 percent prepared to fulfill our commitment to host the third and final presidential debate on Oct. 22.”

The debate at Belmont is set to be held inside the Curb Event Center.