NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Election day is August 1st and election officials are getting prepared.
This year you can expect it to be a different experience with new voting machines.
Voters will be handed a blank ballot, you’ll then be able to review who you’ve selected before casting your vote.
This is something Administrator of Elections for Davidson County, Jeff Roberts, said will be good for the voters.
"If you’ve purchased something out the vending machine using a dollar bill, same concept. it’ll be a little bit slower process. one because the public has to get a feel for how the machines work.
The machines require an extra step to review a printout of all selections.
The voting process is complete when the voter slides the ballot into the scanner.
Roberts said this year’s election isn't a major one compared to ones we’ve had in the past.
"If you look back at November, we voted about 250,000 people. We’re looking at half of that this time.”
There are 160 precincts across Davidson county and some of them are expected to have a lot more voters hitting the polls.
Polls will be open from 7 AM until 7 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.