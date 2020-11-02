NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Election officials in Nashville explained how they are making sure voting totals are accurate.
Absentee ballots are under lock and key at precincts such as Charlotte Park Elementary. Officials will be watching closely the count on Tuesday morning with early voting sites that have been kept digitally and hoping to have an unofficial total by Tuesday night.
“We think we will have all of these counted before midnight tomorrow night. That's our goal,” Davidson County Election Administrator Jeff Roberts said.
Election officials are getting ready to count your vote. This year's election has seen a significant increase in voters and election day voting is expected to see lines.
Officials said they're readying machines to keep up with counting.
“We have to be prepared for it to be just as crazy as early voting,” Roberts said.
Some have expressed concerns about absentee ballots. In Nashville, the ballots are kept locked away until Election Day -
“The commissioners in the morning in the morning will come in here. they have the keys will unlock,” Roberts said. “The democrat will unlock their lock. the republic will unlock their lock.”
An equal number of both parties will go through and count the ballots. Polling sites will periodically post their own numbers.
However, the final count is stored in the machines, delivered and added to the unofficial total at the end of the day.
“Everything is done in a manner to ensure the integrity of the election,” Roberts said.
Roberts said they plan to have even the 34,000 absentee's finished counted Tuesday for Nashville. The city should also get a count for other counties depending on how many were requested for a still accurate unofficial total.
The voting count we hear Tuesday in each county will be made official once each election commission office certifies that number and that will happen anywhere from the end of this week to possibly just before Thanksgiving, depending on the county.
