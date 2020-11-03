NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We’d all like to tuck into bed tonight with a clear-cut winner — knowing exactly who will serve as president for the next four years — but it may not work out that way.
“I think there’s about a two-thirds chance that we’ll either know who won tonight, or we’ll have a good indication of a trend, which leads to about a third of a chance that this could get really messy," said News4 Political Analyst Kent Syler.
Syler, a professor of political science at MTSU, says the response from the general public will likely be a reflection of the candidate's own responses, and that may ride on how close the results are.
“The closer an election is, the more contentious the aftermath is," he said. "That’s when you get into recounts, you get into court suits.”
The process could also get tied-up if extreme voter irregularities are reported in key battleground states, such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida or Ohio.
The good news is, we'll have a better idea when News4 is on the air tonight.
"By six and seven tonight we're going to get some good information, and maybe know more about how this race is going to play out and how much we're going to know at the end of the evening," Syler said.
It's important to note, legal challenges of election results are nothing new.
Yet in 58 presidential elections held in our country, only three presidents have been elected after the regular Electoral College process played out.
In modern history, that includes President George W. Bush over Al Gore in 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.