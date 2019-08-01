NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville mayoral election ended with David Briley and John Cooper headed for a runoff.
“I am looking forward, I am identifying a future for the city that takes care of more people with the resources that are generated by the prosperity that we’re having, and I think Councilman Cooper looks backwards and second-guesses things that have happened in the past,” Mayor Briley said. “I’ve got stuff scheduled tomorrow to pull people together and communicate our better vision for the city moving forward.”
Cooper had an early lead as early and absentee votes came in with Mayor Briley in second. Cooper had 36 percent of the vote early on, while Briley had 26 percent, Carol Swain with 20 percent and John Ray Clemmons with 14 percent. Those numbers remained unchanged as election day votes began to trickle in, except for Clemmons who rose from 14 to 15 percent.
At around 8:25 p.m. Clemmons announced he was conceding his candidacy in the election after trailing the leading Cooper by about 20 percent.
After 98 precincts were reported, Cooper found himself in first place with 35 percent of the vote, 10 percent over Briley and 14 percent over Swain.
Swain eventually conceded her candidacy later in the election.
For the Vice Mayor position, Jim Shulam won 80 percent of the vote compared to Robert Sawyers, Jr.'s 20 percent.
For at large council members, Bob Mendes took a slim lead with 11 percent, closely pursued by Sharon W. Hurt and Burkley Allen at 9 percent each. Once 143 precincts were reported, Mendes saw his percentage decrease to 10 percent, just barely edging out Hurt's 9 percent. At large candidates will also have a runoff.
