NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Lines at the Hadley Park recreation center have been slow all day. Polling officials say that the number of early voters and absentee voters has caused the lines to be the shortest they’ve been since voting started.
“I think I’ll sleep easier. I did my part and regardless of the way it turns out, I voted,” Nick Belski, who waited until Election Day said.
The people that News4 spoke to that waited to vote until today say that the long lines in early voting kept them away until today.
“I haven’t voted since the Obama election but with everything going on, the life after quarantine, everything like that, it felt like the moment. It felt like the time. The community- our community here everyone is very excited we’ve had a lot of back-and-forth so it’s going to be great to see the outcome,” Thomas Driver said
The Davidson County Election Administrator says that there have been no major problems today. He adds that they’ve only had two or three cases where a ballot got stuck in a machine and a technician had to come get it out.
