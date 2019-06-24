NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When voters head to the polls for the August election, you will notice new equipment when you cast your ballot.

The Davidson County Election Commission will hold demonstrations on how to use the new system at various times and locations.

The new machines will include a paper ballot.

Voters will make their selections on a touch screen, then their choices will be printed out.

Voters will have to verify their votes by placing the ballot into a scanner.

Demonstrations will be held at the following locations/dates/times:

Southeast Regional Community Center

Monday, June 24

5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Hartman Regional Community Center

Tuesday, June 25

2801 Tucker Road

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Coleman Regional Community Center

Wednesday, June 26

384 Thompson Lane

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Hadley Regional Community Center

Thursday, June 27

1037 28th Avenue North

6:00pm – 8:00pm

East Regional Community Center

Friday, June 28

700 Woodland Street

6:00pm – 8:00pm