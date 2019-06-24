NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When voters head to the polls for the August election, you will notice new equipment when you cast your ballot.
The Davidson County Election Commission will hold demonstrations on how to use the new system at various times and locations.
The new machines will include a paper ballot.
Voters will make their selections on a touch screen, then their choices will be printed out.
Voters will have to verify their votes by placing the ballot into a scanner.
Demonstrations will be held at the following locations/dates/times:
Southeast Regional Community Center
Monday, June 24
5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway
6:00pm – 8:00pm
Hartman Regional Community Center
Tuesday, June 25
2801 Tucker Road
6:00pm – 8:00pm
Coleman Regional Community Center
Wednesday, June 26
384 Thompson Lane
6:00pm – 8:00pm
Hadley Regional Community Center
Thursday, June 27
1037 28th Avenue North
6:00pm – 8:00pm
East Regional Community Center
Friday, June 28
700 Woodland Street
6:00pm – 8:00pm
