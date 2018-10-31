NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission is releasing information about questionable voter registration applications that they have received over the past few months.
Since Labor Day, the following issues have been identified:
- 1 application submitted for a deceased person
- 12 instances of multiple applications submitted for the same individual, using different signatures
- 16 instances of applications submitted using another voter’s Social Security number
- 59 instances of multiple applications submitted for the same individual using different Social Security numbers
- 182 applications submitted by ineligible felons
- 491 applications submitted with confirmed insufficient addresses, per the U.S. Postal Service
Voters have the ability to correct issues on Election Day. They are able to complete a new registration application and vote using a provisional paper ballot. The Election Commission then reviews the application to make sure the voter is eligible to vote before counting the provisional ballot.
"Prior to every election, individuals submit voter registration applications that are not complete," said Jeff Roberts, administrator of elections. "We reach out to these applicants to help them correct the issue before the election. The problem could be something as simple as forgetting to sign their application."
If a provisional ballot is cast by a voter who is not eligible to vote, the voter will be notified that their vote was not counted.
