NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several elected officials are pleading with Gov. Bill Haslam to grant clemency to Tennessee inmate Cyntoia Brown before he leaves office.
Brown, who is now 30 years old, is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.
She was 16 years old when she was convicted of shooting and killing a man she claims was trafficking her.
The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Brown needs to serve the sentence, but her supporters say giving a life sentence to a teen is unjust.
Sen.-elect Brenda Gilmore says Brown should be set free and should have a timeline for her release established.
"I think she is a victim, and for the Supreme Court, I'm sure they were following the law, but for us to say she has to spend 51 years in prison ... she will die in prison," Gilmore said. "I think she should be given a second chance, and that's why I was appealing to Gov. Haslam to please - don't let this decision be someone else's - for him to make the right decision on his watch."
Several celebrities have also spoken out on Brown's behalf, including Kim Kardashian and Amy Schumer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.