A disabled woman had to be rescued from a home after it caught fire.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An elderly woman had to be rescued from a burning home in Northeast Nashville. 

The fire happened Friday night in the 1600 block of Hayes Meade Circle. The homeowner told News4 everyone got out safely. The homeowner had just left the house to go run errands when her ring doorbell camera went off on her phone.

The system told her everyone inside the house needed to get out. Her mother was inside but was not able to get out on her own. 

"The ring doorbell went off and the guy was saying if you're in your house you need to get out," homeowner Jasaundra Brooks said. "I was like 'I'm not in there; my mother's in there. She's disabled. Kick in the door; bust out a window; do whatever you got to do. Please get her out.'" 

Fire crews told News4 Brooks' mother was transported to a hospital to be checked out. She had no life threatening injuries. 

No firefighters were injured. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

