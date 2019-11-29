NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An elderly woman had to be rescued from a burning home in Northeast Nashville.
The fire happened Friday night in the 1600 block of Hayes Meade Circle. The homeowner told News4 everyone got out safely. The homeowner had just left the house to go run errands when her ring doorbell camera went off on her phone.
The system told her everyone inside the house needed to get out. Her mother was inside but was not able to get out on her own.
"The ring doorbell went off and the guy was saying if you're in your house you need to get out," homeowner Jasaundra Brooks said. "I was like 'I'm not in there; my mother's in there. She's disabled. Kick in the door; bust out a window; do whatever you got to do. Please get her out.'"
Fire crews told News4 Brooks' mother was transported to a hospital to be checked out. She had no life threatening injuries.
No firefighters were injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.