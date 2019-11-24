OLD HICKORY, TN (WSMV) - Officials are searching for a missing woman following a house fire this morning that collapsed the home in the basement.
Fire fighters were dispatched in the early hours of Sunday morning for a smoke investigation on Jones Circle.
Right now, investigators have to wait on whats left of the home to cool down before they are able to search the ruble.
Channel 4 will continue to update you on this as information is released.
