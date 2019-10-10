RIDGETOP, TN (WSMV) - A woman has died after an accidental shooting near Ridgetop on Thursday.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, the call happened around 8:37 a.m. at a home on Lake Road. The 63-year-old woman was reportedly shot and wounded in the back and side.
A preliminary investigation shows the shooting was an accident and no charges are expected to be filed. Robertson County EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
