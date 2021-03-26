NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 80-year-old Larry Wirth of Nashville was killed Friday afternoon after his Nissan Rogue crashed into a Hyundai Elantra driven by 23-year-old Starr Underwood.
Metro Police say that Wirth was driving west on Charlotte Pike when Underwood turned left onto the I-40 East ramp in front of Wirth. He died after arriving at Vanderbilt Medical Center. His wife was in the vehicle but was not seriously hurt.
Metro Police say that there was no indication of drug or alcohol impairment at the scene, but the investigation will determine which driver had the right of way before crashing.
