NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has charged a man with criminal homicide in connection to a stabbing of another man outside a Monroe Street grocery story a couple of weeks ago.
Police said that on the morning of July 9th, 69-year-old George Beasley stabbed 57-year-old Michael Wade during an altercation.
Wade died on July 18th from complications of being stabbed in the abdomen. According to the Medical Examiner's Office, Wade's death was determined to be a homicide.
Police added that officers who responded to the scene made contact with both Wade and Beasley. Wade told officers the Beasley was responsible for the stabbing before Beasley surrendered a knife to them.
