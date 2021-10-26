NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Brentwood Police responded to a “shots fired” call on Monday night involving a father and son.
According to the release, 44-year-old Chris Laird and his 72-year-old father, Roy Laird, were in an argument, during which Roy Laird allegedly shot his son multiple times with a handgun.
Chris Laird was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital and is reportedly in critical condition, following an emergency surgery.
Roy Laird, the father, is in custody and charged with attempted murder.
