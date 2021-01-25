LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - In Wilson County, frustration surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine continues for families waiting to get a shot.
"The vaccination has been that shining star," Verda Gibbs said.
Gibbs is frustrated because her mother, Shirley Gibbs Tellis, 84, has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Wilson County.
"She's tried since the very beginning of January," Gibbs said of her mother who has a pacemaker. "Those 75 or older were encouraged to schedule an appointment which she did and now we are at day 25. ...When she called to see when she would get the vaccination over a week a half ago, she was told there were no more."
Wilson County is currently vaccinating 1a1, 1a2, and people 75 years and older. They currently have a limited vaccine availability.
Members of the AARP heard directly from the commissioner of the Department of Health this week that the oldest Tennesseans at the highest risk from COVID-19 may have to wait more than seven weeks to get the vaccine.
"This whole situation of not getting a vaccination is wearing on her," Gibbs said.
Calling to get an update, Tellis was told last week she is still on a waiting list.
Gibbs says she's yet to get an appointment scheduled. She's not alone.
A 79-year-old man in Wilson County is battling Parkinson's disease and needed a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
"My concern is that she should have been among those at the top of the list but she's not," Gibbs said. "Still, no vaccination."
The family has considered registering for a vaccine in Davidson County or Meharry Medical College, but have yet to schedule an appointment with either of the two.
They remain hopeful Tellis will receive a vaccination soon.
