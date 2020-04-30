(WSMV) - Whole Foods and Amazon are working together to move the elderly and high risk people to the front of the grocery pickup line.
Officials says the first hour of grocery pickup at Whole Food Market stores nationwide is reserved for customers 60 years and older, those with disabilities, and those who the CDC defines as high risk for COVID-19.
Customers can go to amazon.com/wholefoods, select "Pickup," and begin building their cart. When checking out, select the first pickup window of the day, which is marked reserved for at-risk customers.
More information on Whole Foods store hours is available here.
