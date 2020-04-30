The grocery business will never be the same: Amazon-Whole Foods one year later

(CNN) Amazon is unleashing its powerful delivery service on Whole Foods.

(WSMV) - Whole Foods and Amazon are working together to move the elderly and high risk people to the front of the grocery pickup line. 

Officials says the first hour of grocery pickup at Whole Food Market stores nationwide is reserved for customers 60 years and older, those with disabilities, and those who the CDC defines as high risk for COVID-19. 

Customers can go to amazon.com/wholefoods, select "Pickup," and begin building their cart. When checking out, select the first pickup window of the day, which is marked reserved for at-risk customers. 

More information on Whole Foods store hours is available here.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.