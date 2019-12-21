HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A missing and endangered elderly man in Hendersonville was found safe and in good condition in the Hermitage area.
Cornelius Mears, 77, is being reunited with his family. Previously, he had last been seen seated in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Glenbrook Shopping Center in Hendersonville around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
According to his wife, Cornelius suffers from multiple health issues including dementia and partial paralysis of his legs.
Cornelius is not allowed to drive and is not ambulatory without assistance.
