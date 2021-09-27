MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of computers at Sam's Club in Murfreesboro assaulted an elderly employee during a recent theft according to police.
Police need your help finding the man seen in the video. They say he stole a cart full of computers and returned days later to steal more. According to police the assault occurred after a group of employees tried to stop the man from leaving the store. The man pushed a 61-year-old female employee to the floor and escaped.
The first theft happened on September 16th and yielded over $4,500 worth of computers. Both times the man left the store in a dark colored SUV, possibly an older Acura with a temporary tag. Police believe the same person is responsible for similar thefts from Sam's Clubs in Nashville and Clarksville.
You're asked to call Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.