NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An elderly husband and wife were found dead on Wednesday inside their home, according to police.
Police said Wendell and Dorothy Collins, both 88, were found dead inside the home on McMurray Drive.
A relative who arrived at the home on Wednesday morning to take the couple to the doctor encountered the strong odor of exhaust fumes.
Police said it appeared that the family car was intentionally left running in the garage. The deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Fire department personnel found the couple in a bedroom deceased. Two notes, identified by a family member as being in Wendell Collins’ handwriting, indicated that he was responsible for the deaths.
Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.
