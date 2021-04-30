LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - An elderly husband and wife escaped the Elmcroft of Lebanon assisted living facility by using Morse Code training from the military on the facility's keypad.
According to the Tennessee Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities, the couple was able to exit the facility and travel a couple of blocks down the road before a stranger intervened and returned them unharmed to the living center. The pair were missing for approximately 30 minutes.
The Board said the husband told staff that he and his wife were able to elope because of his Morse Code knowledge acquired during previous military training. He said that he was able to listen and memorize the numeric codes that staff entered into the door's keypad.
The couple is a part of a memory care unit with the husband and wife both being admitted to the facility with forms of dementia. The husband is diagnosed with dementia and admitted in 2019 while the wife is diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
The Board added that both of the patients are independently able and to care for themselves with minor assistance from staff. Staff is required to check on the pair every two hours for their safety.
