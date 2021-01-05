NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An elderly couple passed away Tuesday afternoon a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harding Pike and Vaughns Gap Road.
According to police, Joseph Holloran, 91, and his wife, Mary Holloran, 89, who was riding in the front passenger seat, both died as a result of the crash after being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The driver of a Nissan Titan pickup was traveling east on Harding Pike through the intersection when Joseph, was was driving a Nissan Frontier pickup, attempted to make a left turn in front of the Titan.
The driver of the Titan was unable to avoid the collision and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
