NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a car crash Tuesday morning that severely injured one person.
Police say the driver of a white van was driving down Music Valley Drive near Opryland when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
Authorities say the car may have rolled several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle and over a guardrail.
Crews found the driver about 60 feet from the wrecked car, authorities say.
The driver is currently in critical condition.
This crash is currently under investigation.
Stay with News4 for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.