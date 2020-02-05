NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A student at Madison Middle School has been arrested for bringing a loaded 9-millimeter pistol to school in his backpack.
Police say the student is in the eighth grade and is 13-years-old. Metro Schools security discovered the gun during a random search of a classroom. The gun had six bullets in the magazine, but none in the chamber.
The student told police he had the gun for protection in his neighborhood due to his affiliation with a gang. He was taken to juvenile detention where he was booked.
