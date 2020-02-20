We've all faced obstacles in what we want to achieve, but an eight-year-old little girl isn't letting anything stop her.
"Yeah, I'd like to be a ballerina," smiled eight-year-old Lani Martinez.
She sat in the wings of a stage as a group of girls with Rejoice Ballet rehearsed their production of The Little Engine That Could. Lani is cast as the Little Engine.
Mom Estefania couldn't help but smile during the rehearsals.
The lights went out. There were a few quiet moments in the dark. Then, Lani emerged from the dark into a spotlight for the solo part of her performance.
Lani is in a wheelchair. She made her way around the stage, hitting her marks with a beaming smile.
"I just like to dance," she said. "Yeah, I just like to dance at home. I'm on the floor, lying down, and I like to dance on the floor.”
"The very first ultrasound, we found out she was going to have some sort of condition," said Estefania. "She's been asking to be a ballerina since she was little, and I never thought I'd be able to give her that opportunity.”
The opportunity did come. Lani was found in Nashville Ballet's adaptive dance program.
"The Little Engine in the book says, 'I don't think I can,'" said Lani. "When the toys say, 'you can! You Can!' the train says, 'okay, I think I can. I think I can.' You just think that you can!"
"Watching her, it's like, 'look, baby, you got this. You're doing it,'” said Estefania.
The Rejoice Ballet is staging "The Little Engine That Could" for its first performance on February 21st at 7pm, at West End United Methodist Church, 2200 West End Blvd. Performances continue through March 1.
Click here for tickets and here for more info on the show.
