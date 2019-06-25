NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven possible tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.
Surveyors determined a EF0 tornado was on the ground in Antioch Friday night for over a mile.
NWS inspectors reported that an EF0 tornado touched down in Antioch, and traveled approximately 1 and one quarter miles, leaving a path of damage 50 yards-wide, at it's broadest.
It began near the intersection of Anderson Road and Country Way Road, traveled in an apparent U-shaped path, moving toward the southeast, leaving a number of broken trees and damaged homes along its' path. As the tornado turned east at one point, it gained strength, and caused significant roof and siding damage to a number of homes along Leatherbury Court, Seasons Lake Court and Seasons Drive. Spotters believe the tornado lifted somewhere in the area of Smith Springs Parkway and Mt. View Road.
Forecasters said an EF1 tornado touched down in Fentress County. Winds were estimated at 90 mph. The tornado was on the ground three miles and was 150 yards wide. It touched down 4.7 miles east of Allardt and lifted 7.7 miles east northeast of Allardt.
An EF1 tornado also touched down in Macon County with maximum winds of 90 mph, according to surveyors. The path was 1.7 miles and about 150 yards wide. The tornado touched down 6.6 miles north of Lafayette and lifted 6.8 miles north-northeast of Lafayette.
The National Weather Service also said it found an 8-mile long by 1.5-mile wide area of straight line winds at speeds up to 85 mph from the end of the tornado to the Kentucky border.
In Kentucky, the National Weather Service has determined that EF1 tornadoes touched down in Allen and Simpson counties. Two separate tornadoes were confirmed in Christian County, KY, one near Gracey and the other near Herndon, from Friday night. Another tornado has been confirmed in Trigg County.
The National Weather Service measures tornado damage on the Enhanced Fujita Scale:
EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph
EF5...Violent...>200 mph
