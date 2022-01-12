NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As a part of Mayor Cooper’s participatory budgeting initiative, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents have chosen eight city projects they want to see funded.
Some of those items include upgrades at Bordeaux Gardens Park, speed bumps on Hinkle Drive, and improvements at Hartman Park when it comes to restrooms, play areas, and landscaping.
“They stayed and stuck with the process and now it is about to come to fruition,” Ruby Baker, President of Bordeaux Hills Residential Association said.
Community members like Ruby Baker say this list means a lot.
“For too long, there are reports and things that show our area has been neglected or lagging behind development but this to me is the start of investments for our area,” Baker said.
Stevon Neloms, Assistant Director of the Community Division of Metro Parks, believes the investment at Hartman Park will make a difference for generations to come.
“One thing about Hartman is it has a rich African American History,” Neloms said. “It's a rich history there. They love their community center. They love their park. This is going to be highly praised by the constituents in that area.”
And this isn't the last time the city plans on getting community feedback
“Metro Council and the Mayor proposed another $2 million that are already approved,” Fabian Bedne, Senior Manager of Community Development said. “We are going to be starting a second cycle in which we will need community participation as well.”
Baker added, “This is the beginning, so that makes me very excited for what's to come in our area.”
