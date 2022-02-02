Wednesday's wet weather made dropping off and picking up the mail unappealing.
"It could be better," said Tunde Smith, a Nashville resident.
For many, the old trailer with the long, wrap around ramp made the situation even worse.
"I had somebody come over here with me one day and they were like, 'this is where you pick up your mail,'" said Kaleb Travis, who works in Nashville.
An electrical fire took out the main post office on Church Street back in June.
It's been eight months and, so far, no signs of the original post office making a return.
"The accessibility has definitely decreased," said Smith.
"It does seem like a long time," said Travis.
The people we talked to said they'd like to get back to the real deal.
In the mean time they're trying to make the most of a minor inconvenience.
"It's nice that there's usually no line, so I guess that's a plus side," said Smith.
Also, this far into it, they're used to making compromises.
"I forgot what it was like to use the regular post office," said Smith.
"It would be nice to get back to some normalcy, but I guess you could say that about all aspects of life at this point," said Travis.
A spokesperson sent News4 a statement saying: “The Postal Service strives to always provide the best possible service and the safest postal facilities for our valued customers. We have been working diligently to complete needed repairs to the lobby area of the Nashville, TN, Church Street Post Office, which was damaged by fire in 2021. Progress has continued; however, like many other businesses, we have experienced some unavoidable delays, including supply chain issues and labor shortages, which have impacted the construction schedule. Currently, we anticipate resuming operations in March 2022, but issues such as weather or other unforeseen factors could extend that completion date. We will continue to keep the public informed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.