ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - An apartment fire has claimed a eight-month-old girl's life and critically injured her 23-month-old brother.
Fire crews arrived at the Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
The first firefighters on scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the units.
Several people were trapped inside the burning apartment and firefighters were able to rescue one person from a third floor balcony.
People at the scene told firefighters several children were inside. Firefighters immediately ran into the apartment and were able to rescue four of them.
Investigators say the 8-month-old child, Jream Jenkins, died at the apartment.
Her older brother, who is 23 months old, remains hospitalized in critical condition at Monroe Carell Children's Hospital.
The other children in the apartment are also hospitalized.
The two boys and two girls are siblings, and are aged 6,4,2, and 1, and all are from Linden, Tennessee.
Investigators say 12 apartments have been affected by this fire.
The Red Cross is helping any displaced families.
The investigation into the fire and related issues is being conducted by the Nashville Fire Marshal's Office, the Metro Nashville Police Department's Youth Services Division, the MNPD's South Precinct Investigations Unit, and the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.
From what is known at this present time, investigators said the mothers of the children, who are ages 23 and 25, went to a nightclub Saturday night.
Detectives are working to confirm reports that a babysitter was retained.
No babysitter was present when emergency crews arrived, investigators said.
Two passersby saw the fire early this morning and reported it, according to Metro Police.
The passersby also said a 6-year-old boy had run out of the apartment building screaming that his siblings were inside.
The mothers of the children returned to the apartment complex after firefighters and police officers were on the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
