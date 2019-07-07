Eight-month-old dies in apartment fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - An apartment fire leaves an eight-month-old child dead and another child in critical condition.
Fire crews arrived at the Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Investigators say the 8-month-old child died at the apartment.
Five other children were taken to Vanderbilt Hospital. One child is in critical condition.
Investigators say 12 apartments have been affected by this fire.
The Red Cross is helping any displaced families.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
