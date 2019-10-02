CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Eight men were arrested in connection to gunfire in a field near the South Ridge Subdivision that happened Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to calls of gunfire from residents. The callers also claimed bullets were hitting their homes.
Once deputies arrived, eight men were seen running into the wood line. All of them were located and taken into custody.
The preliminary investigation indicated the men were shooting at a target, in this case a box, that was sitting about 290 yards from houses.
Deputies recovered seven handguns (one was reported stolen), two bags of cocaine, one bag of crack cocaine, two bags of marijuana, digital scales, and marijuana cigars.
All eight men were booked into the Montgomery County Jail with a combined total of 36 charges.
- Cameron Edward JaQuan Kittling, 19: three counts of reckless endangerment , drugs schedule II, $40,000 bond
- Jalen Eugene Stacker, 24: three counts of reckless endangerment, drugs schedule II, $61,000 bond
- Jeremiah Lewis Alexander Ramey, 19: three counts of reckless endangerment, drugs schedule II, theft, $66,000 bond
- Eric Tyreese Davis, 22; three counts of reckless endangerment, drugs schedule II, $61,000 bond
- Cameron Malik Brown, 20: three counts of reckless endangerment, drugs schedule II, simple possession, $40,500 bond
- Javon DeWayne Vaughn, 22: three counts of reckless endangerment, drugs schedule II, $61,000 bond
- Joe Edward O’Neal, 20: three counts of reckless endangerment, drugs schedule II, $40,000 bond
- Korey DeWayne Gentry, 21: three counts of reckless endangerment, drugs schedule II, evading arrest, simple possession, $86,000 bond
