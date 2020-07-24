NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Four adult men and one juvenile male were arrested Thursday night after a search warrant was executed at 3411 Meadow Court in Nashville.
The Juvenile Crime Task Force says they seized eight total guns, two of them stolen, from the five men that were arrested.
Five handguns, two two rifle magazines, and several rounds of ammunition were found under two couches while three other guns were found inside of a closet.
Keontay Martin, 20, Keshawn Martin, 21, and Eric Jordan, 27, are each charged as felons in possession of a weapon.
Additionally, Keontay Martin, who resides at 3411 Meadow Court, was found hiding in the attic.He admitted that he was hiding because he knew he had outstanding warrants related to an April 1st incident in which he fled Task Force officers on foot after bailing from a vehicle, dropping an AK-47 pistol.
Dejuan Cox, 18, was charged with unlawful gun possession and a 15-year-old was charged with juvenile handgun possession.
