WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into an overturned church van crash on Interstate 840 near Highway 100 on Saturday afternoon.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford E350 from Dixie Hills Baptist Church in Bolivar, TN driven by 40-year-old Joshua D. Clark was traveling west on I-840 near mile marker 7 in the rain when the van lost control and ran off the left side of the road into the median, overturning on its left side.
Leaders with Dixie Hills Baptist Church said Sunday morning that the bus was being used by sister-church Parrans Chapel Baptist Church and was carrying a group of students from an event in Chattanooga when the van hydroplaned and overturned.
According to TDOT, the incident happened around 6 p.m. The van was carrying 12 passengers including the driver, at least eight of the passengers were children. Six of them were taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital and two were taken to Tri-Star Horizon Medical Center. Church leaders said that nobody on board was seriously injured.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.