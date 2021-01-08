NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new experiment could change the way our astronauts eat in space.
Crews recently harvested radishes grown on the International Space Station.
"We want to start growing food for the astronauts so that they’re not kind of just going on a picnic where you bring food with you on space flight, but you actually grow different food," said Howard Levine, chief scientist for NASA's ISS Research Center.
As you can imagine, growing food in space is not an easy task.
"The most difficult part is growing under microgravity conditions," Levine said.
It's a two-part experiment, one in space, and another on the ground at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
"We’re using what’s called the advanced planet habitat facility which is a highly sophisticated apparatus for growing plants," Levine said. "It can control all environmental conditions like temperature, light intensity, relative humidity and carbon dioxide levels. It’s the best way we have for growing plants under 'defined' conditions in space."
Radishes were picked because they're easily grown, edible and reach maturity within 27 days.
"There’s quite a bit of variability from radish to radish, no matter if you’re in space or on the ground, so overall they’re very comparable," Levine said.
There's no word yet on how they taste. The crew just got permission to try the radishes but have to wait until after a second experiment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.