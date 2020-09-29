Since the 1930s, a little house has stood on Meharry Boulevard, the former home of two prominent black leaders of the 30s, 40s, and 50s; Henry Allen Boyd and his wife Georgia Boyd.
Historian David Ewing said the Boyds were two of the many major black figures in North Nashville at the time.
"Dr. Boyd owned the Nashville Globe which was an African American newspaper," he said. "Citizens Bank, which he owned, is the oldest African American bank continuously operated in America. He was one of the great entrepreneurs of Nashville history."
The house may not be on the edge of Fisk University's campus much longer. A petition to Fisk has just reached more than 3,600 names, calling to save the Boyd House after a demolition permit was taken out for it.
"It's sadly suffered from a fire in the 80s and hasn't been occupied in a while," said Ewing. "Dr. Boyd would not be happy to see his home in this state."
Tim Walker, Executive Director of the Metro Nashville Historical Commission, told us water has been getting in the house for at least a decade, side bays have collapsed, and the building is in poor condition.
Fisk University Board Chair Frank Sims said that demolition permit is on hold as the Boyd family looks into raising money to renovate the house.
Councilman Freddie O'Connell talked to us about this and said he's working with the Boyd family to see if a framework can be created for a million dollar renovation challenge grant to Fisk.
"We're hoping the community will come together and raise the money to save the house," said Ewing. "It would be a shame to lose such an important house."
