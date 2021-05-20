When COVID took the attention of the world, nurses on the frontline got to work. Now that one of those nurses needs helps herself, a community knows what to do.
One of the true joys of women's soccer coach Heather Henson is keeping up with her athletes after they graduate Belmont University.
"Seeing what they can accomplish in the real world is just amazing," smiled Henson.
Henson loves seeing who her former athlete Rachel Dill went on to become.
"I work in the medical intensive care unit," said Dill. "Our department took on the structure Vanderbilt built for the COVID ICU. We're with the patient most of the day. Just right by their bedside, anything they need, anyone they need."
"So proud of her for her grit," said Henson. "Just looking COVID in the face and saying, 'you are not going to defeat us.'"
Being a frontline nurse is Dill's purpose, so it's hard for her having to stop for now to deal with her cancer diagnosis.
"It's called peritoneal mesothelioma," said Dill. "It's caused by asbestos fibers. You can get it in your peritoneum. They present as tumor nodules."
Around Nashville, you see people's lives returning to normal after a year of nurses like Dill working so hard to help many. Now, many are here to help a nurse.
The Relief for Rachel page on GoFundMe is raising money while she undergoes surgeries and chemotherapy.
"I won't ever have the words to say how grateful I am," said Dill.
Among those in the support team is that proud coach.
"She is not going through this alone," said Henson. "Rachel, you are just a fighter, and it's time to let that come out again, not on the soccer field but in your life. We are with you."
For Dill's GoFundMe, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/relief-for-rachel-dill?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer
