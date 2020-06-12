NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Urban League of Middle Tennessee is urging Mayor John Cooper to use a portion of the Federal Relief Money the city received for the pandemic to help the African American Community.
“It is time to put resources into our community that COVID-19 has exposed all of these disparities,” Clifton Harris, President and CEO of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, said.
Those disparities, Harris said, include healthcare, education and the economy. Harris tells News 4 that he wants Cooper to ensure some of the funds help his community.
“The Nashville African American population makes up 27 percent of the Nashville/Davidson County population. So the Urban League asked for a 27 percent set aside of the $121 million that the city of Nashville got from the CARES Relief Fund,” Harris said.
The 27 percent of the $121 million, Harris said, would equal around $32 million.
“So that is $32 million we’re asking to be used for the African American community, distributed to organizations within the community to address education to bridge the digital divide, economic development and workforce development to ensure our small businesses have access to capital and access to micro and macro loans that will allow them to build their capacity to do business in a global market,” Harris said.
News 4 asked the Mayor’s office about Harris’s proposal. The Mayor’s office provided the following statement.
“Nashville has received approximately $121 million in federal CARES Act relief funds.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the CARES Act "requires that the payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses that:"
- are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19);
- were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the State or government
- were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020.”
We appreciate the input of the Urban League and are engaged in an active dialogue with our community partners, including leaders from the Black community, in determining the dispersal of these funds. Mr. Harris is a part of Mayor Cooper’s CARES Act informal advisory group.
Earlier this week, Mayor Cooper announced a $24 million investment from our federal CARES Act relief fund to assist distance learning for our public school students. Metro will provide every MNPS student in Nashville-Davidson County with a laptop and internet access to help bridge the digital divide that most often affects our historically underserved neighborhoods.”
Harris said the move to assist schools is a positive one, but one Harris says needs to continue.
“We already know our kids are not graduating at the rates we need them to. And those that are graduating go on to post-secondary education behind and have to take remedial courses in order to catch up. And if they don’t catch up within a certain amount of time, typically they end up falling out of post-secondary education and end up with debt as a result of that...So we don’t want to see that..continuing to happen. We have to break those cycles and these resources and opportunities...will help us through,” Harris said.
Harris said Nashville received the $121 million in federal aid based on the city's 2010 Census Data. If his proposal is approved, Harris also wants to use funds to continue working with Meharry Medical College to address and deal with health equity concerns in Nashville’s Black community.
